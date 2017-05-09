Phoenix VA director's firing ruled unconstitutional

Sharon M. Helman (Photo: 12 News)

A Federal Appeals Court ruled Tuesday that the firing of former Phoenix VA Director Sharon Helman was unconstitutional, but her removal remains in place while the case is reviewed.

Helman led the Phoenix VA in 2014 when it became the national epicenter of a scandal over veterans dying because of long waits for care.

But the scandal didn't result in Helman's firing. Instead, she was let go after being charged with felonies for failing to disclose thousands of dollars worth of gifts from a lobbyist friend.

Helman was convicted and sentenced to two years of probation, but appealed her firing on the grounds that it was unconstitutional.

Last year, the Obama Administration essentially agreed with Helman, saying it wouldn't contest her appeal.

The court ruling Tuesday agrees with the Obama Justice Department's legal analysis.

Congress' Choice Act of 2014, which was passed to remedy problems highlighted by the wait-time scandal, was legally flawed, according to the ruling.

Helman asked the court to vacate her removal, but the judges decided to send the case back to an administrative review while she remains sidelined.

It was unclear Tuesday whether Helman might return to a VA job.

VA Secretary David Shulkin said in a prepared statement that a bill pending before Congress should fix the flaw in the Choice Act.

“Today’s ruling underscores yet again the need for swift congressional action to afford the secretary effective and defensible authority to take timely and meaningful action against VA employees whose conduct or performance undermines Veterans’ trust in VA care or services," Shulkin said.

This is the second court ruling in Helman's favor. Two years ago, a judge allowed her to keep a $9,800 VA bonus that had been rescinded.

