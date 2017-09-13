Phoenix denies bid for civilian review board for police use of force

Phoenix police and protesters clashed in downtown following a rally held by Pres. Donald Trump at the Phoenix Convention Center on August 22, 2017. (Photo: Chad Bricks/12 News)

PHOENIX - The City of Phoenix decided Tuesday night not to assemble a civilian review board to work with the Phoenix Police Department.

According to documents prepared for a city council meeting Tuesday, the Phoenix city manager's office had been investigating civilian review boards, but the council voted against the measure at the meeting.

A civilian review board would incorporate average citizens into the review process when events like officer-involved shootings or other uses of force happen. Calls for Phoenix to establish a board like that have risen after protesters clashed with police at a Trump campaign rally in August.

Experts say civilian review boards take many different forms and have varying powers. Some simply provide recommendations, others can legally compel testimony and hand down punishments.

According to the meeting agenda, city staff recommended denying the petition because the city manager's office is already working on the issue.

