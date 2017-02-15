Phoenix City Council denies petition to become sanctuary city

Photo: Thinkstock

PHOENIX - The Phoenix City Council voted 7-2 Wednesday to deny a petition to become a sanctuary city.

Before the council members voted, they heard arguments from dozens of impassioned arguments from citizens on both sides of the issue.

The city's hands were already tied by Arizona Senate Bill 1070, which bars cities within the state from being sanctuary cities.

Mayor Greg Stanton said he believes the country needs to do more to protect illegal immigrants, but that SB 1070 had already disallowed the city from becoming a sanctuary city.

City councilman Michael Nowakowski added an amendment to the motion saying the city should investigate legal options to challenge SB 1070. The Supreme Court has already ruled on the constitutionality of the bill, rejecting parts it deemed unconstitutional.

