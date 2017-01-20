Phoenix 4th-graders experience their first presidential inauguration

Julie O'Rielly's fourth grade class at Tarver Elementary School in Phoenix watch the inauguration of President Donald J. Trump on Jan. 20, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - Julie O'Rielly's fourth grade class at Tarver Elementary School doesn't remember a president other than Barack Obama.

Most of them were only 2 years old when he was first sworn in, so the inauguration of Donald Trump is the first they've ever seen.

The questions afterward ranged from the morbid to the curious, to questions much of America ask themselves election after election:

"What happens if the vice president and Donald Trump die?"

"Will Barack Obama still live in the White House?"

"What happens if Donald Trump breaks the law?"

"If Donald trump is president for right now, would he change the laws?"

"What if pledges and he doesn't do it?"

"If he succeeds will we all succeed?"

(© 2017 KPNX)