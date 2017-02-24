Penzone says Arpaio was right about at least 1 thing at Tent City

Paul Penzone and Brahm Resnik on the set of Sunday Square-Off. (Photo: 12 News)

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone doesn't agree much with former sheriff Joe Arpaio, who he beat out for the job in last November's election.

But during Friday's taping for this week's Sunday Square-Off, he conceded Arpaio was right about at least one thing: The inmates at Tent City appear to like their situation there.

Penzone said his office conducted an inmate survey as part of its investigation into shutting down Tent City.

Surprisingly, the inmates said they preferred being out in the elements at Tent City rather than the confinement of prison walls.

So, Arpaio was right about Tent City?

"That is a true statement," Penzone said, chuckling. "At least, that's what the survey says."

