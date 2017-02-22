Penzone defends release of undocumented inmates

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone at a press conference Feb. 17, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone is defending his release of almost three dozen undocumented immigrants from his jails, saying he doesn't like it, but the law left him no choice.

Late last week, Penzone eliminated a jail policy of holding undocumented inmates for up to 48 hours after their court-ordered release, so federal immigration officers could pick them up.

It was Penzone's first major break with policies dating from the 24-year reign of former Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

County Attorney Bill Montgomery said Wednesday he had advised Penzone that the policy was illegal and could bring on a lawsuit.

"We cannot afford in this community to have additional lawsuits nor can we be accepting of violations of the law," Penzone said Wednesday evening on KTAR's "Mac and Gaydos" show.

"I don't like it, but ... I'm looking for the best solution so we can continue to facilitate (ICE's) needs in a legal manner."

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has labeled the new Penzone policy as "dangerous."

ICE said it has tracked down five of the 33 undocumented inmates who have been freed. They are "individuals with criminal convictions for drug offenses, extreme DUIs, reckless driving and resisting an officer," ICE said in a prepared statement.

MCSO spokesman Mark Casey said ICE hadn't picked up any inmates since the policy shift Friday, but was being notified when inmates were being released.

Documents provided by MCSO show the 33 former inmates face a variety of charges, virtually all of them deportable offenses under new priorities laid down by President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly.

"ICE will continue to seek to collaborate with all law enforcement agencies throughout the State of Arizona, including the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, to help ensure that individuals who may pose a threat to our communities are not released onto the street to potentially reoffend and harm individuals living within our communities," said ICE spokeswoman Yasmeen Pitts O'Keefe.

