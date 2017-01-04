Paul Penzone takes an oath of office as new Maricopa County sheriff

Paul Penzone. (Photo: Jeff Blackburn/12 News)

PHOENIX - There is a new sheriff in town and he will take an oath of office at two separate ceremonies on Wednesday.

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone first took an oath at the Board of Supervisor's Auditorium in downtown Phoenix.

The ceremony was attended by both incoming and continuing Maricopa County elected officials. It was also open to the public -- but space was limited.

Penzone was sworn in at 9:50 a.m. accompanied by his wife, Veronica, and his son, Austin, at the podium.

Penzone introduced other family members in the audience including his parents, brother and sister.

Other elected officials, including Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery and newly-elected Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes, were also sworn in Wednesday.

Montgomery was sworn in by newly appointed Arizona Supreme Court Judge Andrew Gould.

Denny Barney was selected as the new Chairman of the Board for the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors during the ceremony.

A second oath-of-office ceremony is happening at 5 p.m. at the Steele Auditorium in the Heard Museum. There are no more tickets available for this event.

The event will be livestreamed on 12News.com.

