Obama breaks record for convicts freed.

President Barack Obama holds the last news conference of his presidency in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House January 18, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

With a last-minute surge of mercy this week, President Barack Obama is making his mark as a White House champion of second chances.

Former Army soldier Chelsea Manning is one of a record number of inmates -- the vast majority of them drug offenders -- who will be released early after Obama commuted their sentences.

One prominent Arizonan knows what it's like to get clemency from a president; another one might soon find out.

According to 12 News research, President Obama has shortened the prison sentences of more inmates -- 1,385 -- than any president in history. The previous record-holder -- President Woodrow Wilson -- left office in 1919.

Obama has commuted more sentences than the last 12 presidents combined.

Pardons and commutations are often confused. A commutation lets an inmate out of prison early but does not erase a conviction. A pardon clears a convict's record, usually years after the prison sentence was served.

Despite his record on commutations, Obama is far down the list of presidents who have granted the most pardons.

Perhaps the best-known example of executive clemency in Arizona history was President Bill Clinton's pardon of former Gov. Fife Symington in 2001.

The future governor had saved the future president from drowning when both were college students.

Clinton's pardon meant Symington wouldn't face a new trial on bank fraud charges.

President-elect Donald Trump might have one Arizonan already on his clemency list.

Former prosecutors say Trump could pardon former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio in his criminal contempt case, or the Trump Justice Department could simply drop the charges against Arpaio.

