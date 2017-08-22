Trump's unfulfilled promises to the US from his inauguration

Trump is on the campaign trail for 2020 already, with a confirmed rally in downtown Phoenix Tuesday. (Photo: 12 News)

“I will fight for you with every breath in my body, I will never, ever let you down.”

That’s what President Donald Trump said in his inaugural address, which reflected a tamer version of his speeches during his campaign.

He was an outsider, not a politician, and it brought a lot of people to the polls to get Trump into the White House.

Trump is on the campaign trail for 2020 already, evidenced by his rally in Phoenix Tuesday night.

But is it too soon to make new campaign vows if he hasn’t accomplished what he’s already promised for this term?

Before we get that far here are three goals Trump hasn’t achieved yet.

1 – IMMIGRATION

“We will bring back our borders,” he said on inauguration day.

The border wall Trump repeatedly promised has hit a lot of obstacles.

The House has passed a budget proposal to fund part the project in southern Texas and in San Diego, but construction hasn’t started. It’s also not clear how the president plans to force Mexico to pay.

2 – HEALTH CARE

“[We’re] ready to … free the earth from the miseries of disease,” Trump said.

His attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act have failed twice.

The president said, “Nobody knew health care could be so complicated,” before coming up with the first proposal that was shot down.

Many GOP moderates are against nixing Obamacare without a replacement they can agree on, and all Democrats in Congress are against repealing the ACA.

3 - ISIS

“Radical Islamic terrorism, which we will eradicate completely from the face of the Earth,” which Trump had previously promised to destroy within 30 days in office.

But terrorism, foreign and domestic, is still an issue, and ISIS has taken credit for the attack in Barcelona last week.

KEY SUPPORT

Back here in Arizona Trump had a strong backing by political figures, like when former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio -- who had spoken at more than one of Trump's rallies in our state -- called out other Republicans for their generic endorsements.

“When you support or endorse someone, you usually use their name -- not that, ‘I will support the nominee.’ It would be nice to say, ‘I will support Trump,’” said Arpaio.

Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer also came to the 45th president’s defense after many of his comments were under scrutiny for a lack of control.

“I know Donald Trump, and that’s not the Trump I know,” Brewer said.

BOASTING

Back in June, President Trump claimed to have accomplished more than most previous president. He did at least sign more executive orders in his first 100 days than any recent president.

Some of the orders have involved border security, travel restrictions against some Muslim-majority countries, and stripping grant money from sanctuary cities.

