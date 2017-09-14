Trump says 'no deal' was reached with Democrats to extend DACA

President Trump, Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi. (Photo: NBC)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Trump landed in Florida Thursday afternoon to survey damage from Hurricane Irma, but not before making a statement on immigration.

"We are not talking about amnesty. We're talking about -- we're talking about taking care of people," President Trump said.



The president's statement came after Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi announced their dinner with Trump ended with a deal on DACA. However, the president insisted via Twitter that there is no deal in place.

The tweet from the president was not enough to put fellow Republicans at ease, though. Rep. Steve King tweeted that the president has blown up his base and his credibility.

House Speaker Paul Ryan also made a statement saying, "I think the president understands he's going to have to work with the legislative majorities to get any kind of legislative solution."

