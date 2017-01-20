Trump says 'American carnage' and Twitter responds

US President Donald Trump salutes the crowd after the swearing-in ceremony as 45th President of the USA in front of the Capitol in Washington on January 20, 2017. (Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Image, This content is subject to copyright.)

There was one particular turn of phrase that sparked something of a maelstrom on Twitter during Donald Trump's inaugural address.

As Trump was describing families trapped in poverty, rusted-out factories, an education system "flushed with cash" but failing students, and crime and gangs and drugs, he backed it up with this line.

“This American carnage stops right here and stops right now," he said.

"American carnage" immediately became a thing.

American Carnage sounds like a slasher movie that got 30% on Rotten Tomatoes — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) January 20, 2017

This American Carnage was Ira Glass' original title. — Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) January 20, 2017

BREAKING: Mark Burnett announces new reality TV show called “American Carnage” — Taegan Goddard (@politicalwire) January 20, 2017

Washington Redskins should rename themselves American Carnage — James Pethokoukis (@JimPethokoukis) January 20, 2017

American Carnage sounds like a trashy clothing store for 11 year olds. — (((YousefMunayyer))) (@YousefMunayyer) January 20, 2017

"American Carnage" is my Slayer cover band. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 20, 2017

AMERICAN CARNAGE sounds like it shoulda been a Norman Mailer novel — Catherine Thompson (@KT_thomps) January 20, 2017

Like six punk bands just changed their name to American Carnage. — Quentin Hardy (@qhardy) January 20, 2017

Green Day's bootleg album #AmericanCarnage — Robert A George (@RobGeorge) January 20, 2017

