Trump: 'I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA'

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Amid allegations that the Presidential elect is being blackmailed by Russia he responds on Twitter.

He tweeted a few defensive comments:

"Russia has never tried to use leverage over me. I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA - NO DEALS. NO LOANS. NO NOTHING."

Russia has never tried to use leverage over me. I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA - NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

"Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to "leak" into the public. One last shot at me. Are we living in Nazi Germany?"

Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to "leak" into the public. One last shot at me.Are we living in Nazi Germany? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

This started when CNN released a very serious report claiming Russia had blackmail.

BuzzFeed went ahead and published the report, citing documents in 2013 that claimed Mr. Trump visited Moscow hotel arranged by the FSB, which is the Kremlin's leading spy agency.

The report further details there is a sex tape with a number of prostitutes.

According to Newsweek, the veracity of the report has not been verified.

Kellyanne Conway, a Trump adviser, said, "Nobody has sourced it. They're all unnamed, unspoken sources. It says it was based on a Russian investigator to begin with."

Mr. Trump will host a press conference Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.

