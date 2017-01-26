So far, President Donald Trump has signed four executive orders and a number of presidential memoranda.
A number of them have drawn support and critique, especially those related to pipelines and immigration.
In case you haven't followed it all, here's a look at everything he has signed as of Thursday morning.
Executive Orders:
Each of the Executive Orders begin with the phrase:
By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, it is hereby ordered as follows:
January 20: Minimizing the Economic Burder of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act Pending Repeal
January 24: Expediting Environmental Reviews and Approvals for High Priority Infrastructure Projects
January 25: Enhancing Public Safety in the Interior of the United States
January 25: Border Security and Immigration Enforcement Improvements
Presidential Memoranda:
January 20: For the Heads of Executive Departments and Agencies
January 23: The Mexico City Policy
January 23: Withdrawal of the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership Negotiations and Agreement
January 23: Hiring Freeze
January 24: Construction of American Pipelines
January 24: Construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline
January 24: Construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline
January 24: Streamlining Permitting and Reducing Regulatory Burdens for Domestic Manufacturing
