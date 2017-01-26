President Trump signs an executive order to start the Mexico border wall project at the Department of Homeland Security facility in Washington, DC, on Jan. 25, 2017. (Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)

So far, President Donald Trump has signed four executive orders and a number of presidential memoranda.

A number of them have drawn support and critique, especially those related to pipelines and immigration.

In case you haven't followed it all, here's a look at everything he has signed as of Thursday morning.

Executive Orders:

Each of the Executive Orders begin with the phrase:

By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, it is hereby ordered as follows:

January 20: Minimizing the Economic Burder of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act Pending Repeal

January 24: Expediting Environmental Reviews and Approvals for High Priority Infrastructure Projects

January 25: Enhancing Public Safety in the Interior of the United States

January 25: Border Security and Immigration Enforcement Improvements

Presidential Memoranda:

January 20: For the Heads of Executive Departments and Agencies

January 23: The Mexico City Policy

January 23: Withdrawal of the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership Negotiations and Agreement

January 23: Hiring Freeze

January 24: Construction of American Pipelines

January 24: Construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline

January 24: Construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline

January 24: Streamlining Permitting and Reducing Regulatory Burdens for Domestic Manufacturing

