Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch finds Trump's attack on judiciary 'disheartening'

Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch is accompanied by former U.S. Senator Kelly Ayotte (R-NH), while making a visit to Sen. Lindsey Graham's (R-SC) office on Capitol Hill Feb. 2, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — President Trump and his nominee for the Supreme Court don't see eye to eye about the federal judiciary, apparently.

Federal appeals court Judge Neil Gorsuch was asked by Democratic senators Wednesday for his reaction to Trump's disparaging comments about federal judges, which followed court orders blocking the president's travel ban on citizens from seven majority-Muslim countries.

The appeals court judge from Denver responded that attacks on the judicial branch were "demoralizing" and "disheartening," said a member of the team helping Gorsuch through the Senate confirmation process.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., who held a courtesy meeting with Gorsuch on Wednesday, first disclosed the remarks, according to the Associated Press.

Gorsuch's comments came after Trump suggested Wednesday morning that judges have acted politically — something Gorsuch says he has eschewed in his decade-long career on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit.

"I don't ever want to call a court biased, so I won't call it biased, and we haven't had a decision yet," Trump told a group of sheriffs and police chiefs in discussing the travel ban case pending before the 9th Circuit appeals court in San Francisco.

"But courts seem to be so political," Trump said,adding, "Right now we are at risk because of what's happened."

Previously, Trump had called federal District Judge James Robart of Seattle, who first blocked the travel ban nationwide, a "so-called judge" and said he would be to blame "if something happens."

Trump signed an executive order on Jan. 27 that banned for 90 days citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen from entering the country, and permanently banned those from Syria. The order also halted the flow of refugees for 120 days.

Robart halted the policy last Friday, citing "immediate and irreparable injury" to foreigners with valid visas and green cards. The Justice Department appealed to the 9th Circuit, which heard oral arguments Tuesday and is expected to issue a ruling Thursday or Friday. During the arguments, all three judges questioned whether the extraordinary steps were the president's sole prerogative.

The Trump administration contends that the president has authority under the Constitution and congressional statute to control immigration for national security purposes. They point to a 1952 law that allows a president to bar entry to immigrants or classes of immigrants if the president deems them to be "detrimental to the interests of the United States."

As a fallback, the Justice Department's August Flentje suggested on Tuesday that the president's executive order could be scaled back to allow immigrants from the affected countries who have already spent time in the U.S. to continue traveling without restrictions. The ban would still apply to visa holders from the affected countries who have not yet entered the U.S.

