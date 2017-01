Speaker Paul Ryan says Congress will pay billions for border wall

House Speaker Paul Ryan reacts after being sworn in as House Speaker during a session in the House Chamber, Jan. 3, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) - House Speaker Paul Ryan says President Donald Trump's border wall will cost $12 billion to $15 billion -- and Ryan says Congress will pay for it by this fall.

The Wisconsin Republican made his comments to reporters in Philadelphia, where GOP lawmakers are holding their annual strategy retreat.

Ryan was pressed on whether the wall's price tag would be added to the deficit - or whether Congress would find some ways to offset the cost. But he wouldn't commit.

The point, Ryan says, is that Congress will pay for "the construction of a physical barrier on the border."

