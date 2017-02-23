Secy. Kelly: No mass undocumented immigrant roundups

Immigration policy is main topic for both sides of the Border wall. (Photo: NBC)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Immigration was front and center on both sides of the border Thursday.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, speaking in Mexico City, defended President Trump's immigration policy.

"Let me be very, very clear: There will be no, repeat, no mass deportations," Kelly said, adding "again listen to this: No, repeat, no use of military force in immigration.

That seems to contradict what President Trump told CEOs hours earlier in Washington.



"We're getting really bad dudes out of this country, and at rate that nobody's ever seen before. And they're the bad ones. And it's a military operation," Mr. Trump said.

Later, the White House explained "military" doesn't mean troops.

"The president was clearly describing the manner in which this was being done," White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said.

