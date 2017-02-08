Secretary of Homeland Security Kelly to visit Arizona border

Gen. John Kelly, USMC (Ret.), testifies at the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on his nomination to be Secretary of Homeland Security Jan. 10, 2017, in Washington, DC. (Photo: Molly Riley/AFP/Getty Images)

PHOENIX - The Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday night that its secretary, John Kelly, will visit Arizona Thursday.

He's scheduled to meet with Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and local and state law enforcement officials at a Nogales Border Patrol station in the afternoon.

Kelly will then head to San Ysidro California Friday as a continuation of his visit to the Southwest border.

Kelly, a retired Marine Corps general, was confirmed by the Senate for the position Jan. 20.

