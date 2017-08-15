President Trump looking to schedule Phoenix rally Aug. 22

PHOENIX - President Trump’s campaign is looking at scheduling a rally in Phoenix for August 22nd, 12 News has learned.
The campaign advance team will be checking out the Phoenix Convention Center this week, but no contract has been signed yet, according to a convention center spokesman.
This would be Trump’s first visit to Arizona since his election victory last November. He made seven visits to the state during his presidential campaign.
