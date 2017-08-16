President Trump confirms Phoenix rally Aug. 22

PHOENIX - President Trump confirmed Wednesday he would be coming to Phoenix on August 22.
The rally will take place at the Phoenix Convention Center at 7 p.m.
Tickets are available on Trump's website and are first come, first serve.
This would be Trump’s first visit to Arizona since his election victory last November. He made seven visits to the state during his presidential campaign.
