PRESIDENT TRUMP: Biggest moments from Inauguration Day

Inauguration Day, Jan. 20, 2017.

All eyes were on Washington, D.C. Friday as Donald J. Trump was officially sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

"We are one nation, and their pain is our pain. Their dreams are our dreams, and their success will be our success. We share one heart, one home and one glorious destiny," President Trump said during his Inaugrual Address. "The oath of office I take today is an oath of allegiance to all Americans."

Trump and his family began the morning by attending a church service at St. John's Episcopal Church -- while the Trump-White-House era began with protests which are expected to continue through the weekend.

President Trump and First lady Melania Trump were welcomed to the White House President Obama just before 8 a.m. (Arizona time).

The motorcade arrived at the Capitol at 9 a.m. and just 30 minutes later Trump walked down the stairs on his way to being sworn in.

Trump officially became the 45th president of the United States at 10 a.m. just a few minutes after his vice president, Mike Pence, took his oath.

Trump delivered his Inaugural Address a few minutes later -- his first speech as president.

In it, he spoke out against the Washington establishment and straight to the citizens in attendance and watching all over the county, saying today's ceremony was a particularly special one.

He said it wasn't just a transfer of power from one administration to another or from one party to another.

"We are transferring power from Washington, D.C., and giving it back to you, the people," he said.

The president also told listeners:

"We will bring back our jobs, we will bring back our borders, we will bring back our wealth and we will bring back our dreams."

"When you open your heart to patriotism, there is no room for prejudice."

"The time for empty talk is over. Now arrives the hour of action."

President Trump finished his speech with his famous campaign mantra.

"Together, we will make America strong again. We will make America wealthy again. We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again. And yes, together, we will make America great again."

President Obama and former-First Lady Michelle Obama boarded a helicopter after the ceremony officially leaving DC in the hands of President Trump -- who went directly to signing his first executive actions.

