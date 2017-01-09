KPNX
Close

Pink hat project gains momentum ahead of Women's March in DC

Healthcare and the Trump Administration's agenda will be at the center of a protest on D.C. streets the day after the inauguration. But, as Mola Lenghi shows us the Women's March on Washington already has a headquarters, of sorts, in Northern Virginia.

Mola Lenghi, WUSA 12:26 PM. MST January 09, 2017

RESTON, Va. - Healthcare and the Trump Administration's agenda will be at the center of a protest on D.C. streets the day after the inauguration.

The Women's March on Washington already has a headquarters, of sorts, in Northern Virginia.

It started with just a couple of packages -- lots and lots of packages.

Inside the packages were handmade pink-knitted hats.

The hats will eventually land on the heads of tens of thousands of women marching in the Women's March on Washington the day after the inauguration.

It's a sort of movement within a movement called "The Pussy Hat Project.

Carrie and Molly McKnight sort through the packages daily after Molly volunteered their Reston home to be a drop off location for the packages now coming in from all over the world.

Most of the notes attached to the hats take up a women's issue that's important to the knitter and each are unique in their own way. 

Learn more about the hats here.

(© 2017 WUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories