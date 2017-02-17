New Mexico's Bishops: Trump immigration draft act of 'war'

(Photo: Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico's Catholic Bishops say a Trump administration proposal to use National Guard troops to round up immigrants would be a "declaration of some form of war."

Allen Sanchez, executive director of the New Mexico Conference of Catholic Bishops, said Friday the Roman Catholic Church in the nation's most Hispanic state would strongly oppose any effort to use National Guard troops to find and deport immigrants.

He says using the National Guard on a peaceful population would be like declaring a war within the U.S. borders.

A draft memo obtained by The Associated Press outlines a Trump administration proposal under consideration to mobilize as many as 100,000 National Guard troops to round up unauthorized immigrants. Millions of those who would be affected in 11 states live nowhere near the Mexico border.

