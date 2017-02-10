NBC News: Russia considering sending Snowden to US as gift to Trump

A frame grab made from AFPTV footage, reportedly taken on Oct. 9, 2013, shows US intelligence leaker Edward Snowden speaking during his dinner with a group of retired US ex-intelligence workers and activists. (Photo: AFPTV/AFP/Getty Images)

An NBC News report published Friday evening says Russian officials are thinking of sending Edward Snowden back to the United States to curry favor with President Donald Trump.

Snowden was given refuge in Russia after stealing top-secret government documents while working as a contractor with the National Security Agency and giving them to journalists.

Trump has been critical of the divisive Snowden, calling him a "total traitor." He earlier suggested via Twitter that Snowden should be executed for leaking the information.

Read the full report here: http://nbcnews.to/2ly6KEk

