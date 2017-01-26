'Mucho Sad': Lindsey Graham bashes border tax in mock-Trump tweet

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) speaks to members of the media at the Capitol Sept. 28, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Lindsey Graham has been one of a few big-name Republicans to voice dissent with Donald Trump within the first days of Trump's presidency.

The South Carolina senator, along with Arizona's John McCain, clashed at times with the bombastic Trump during the presidential campaign. It appears that contentious relationship will continue.

After tweeting about a positive experience with Trump at a Republican retreat in Philadelphia Thursday, Graham changed his tune when it came to Trump's suggestion of a 20 percent tax on Mexican imports to pay for a border wall.

"Border security yes, tariffs no. Mexico is 3rd largest trading partner. Any tariff we can levy they can levy. Huge barrier to econ growth," he wrote, adding in a second tweet, "Simply put, any policy proposal which drives up costs of Corona, tequila, or margaritas is a big-time bad idea. Mucho Sad."

Border security yes, tariffs no. Mexico is 3rd largest trading partner. Any tariff we can levy they can levy. Huge barrier to econ growth /1 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 26, 2017

Simply put, any policy proposal which drives up costs of Corona, tequila, or margaritas is a big-time bad idea. Mucho Sad. (2) — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 26, 2017

The last sentence is an apparent Mexican-flavored spin Trump's Twitter tick of writing "Sad!" at the end of tweets.

Trump aides have since walked back the idea of a 20 percent tariff, but it's clear that Graham and Trump won't always agree simply because they're on the same side of the aisle.

