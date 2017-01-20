Inauguration Day reigns on social media

President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Getty Images)

President Donald Trump tweeted 16 times from his personal Twitter account Friday, sharing mostly Facebook posts. He wasn't the only one documenting the day online.

It's been a busy day in Washington, D.C. There were so many dramatic moments of Inauguration Day, not only as Donald Trump was sworn in as president, but also in all of the events that followed.

Here's a look at some of the trending moments we found on Twitter:

Take a look at this first picture Ivanka Trump posted on Twitter, on her way with her family to the inauguration parade.

In the spirit of bi-partisanship, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota posted a picture of Sens. Sanders and McCain.

A bit of camaraderie...my seat mates at the inauguration: Senators Sanders and McCain. pic.twitter.com/2iJK3Tev2y — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) January 20, 2017

West Wing Reports tweeted a photo taken by longtime White House photographer Pete Souza. The picture shows Obama looking out of Executive One at the White House. The post pointing out that 'He was Ronald Reagan AND Barack Obama's personal photographer.’

He was Ronald Reagan AND Barack Obama's personal photographer. Great job and thanks @PeteSouza (no longer @PeteSouza44) pic.twitter.com/7crCvYdfwv — West Wing Reports (@WestWingReport) January 20, 2017

But of course it wasn't all about the politicians and dignitaries, here's a retweet by national NPR reporter Hansi Lo Wang showing a group from Minnesota decked out in their red, white and blue. One of the women said she took a 32-hour bus ride to DC and that Trump is someone you can spend time in a fishing boat with.

Dairy farmer Amy Kelash of Gilman, MN (center) took 32-hr bus ride to DC, says Trump's someone you "can spend time in fishing boat" with pic.twitter.com/LSgeFHhVyp — Hansi Lo Wang 王漢斯 (@hansilowang) January 20, 2017

And of course, with the transfer of power, comes the transfer of Twitter.

The @POTUS Twitter account now belongs to Donald J. Trump.

His first official tweet on this account is a Facebook link to a transcript of his inaugural address.



Several users pointed out Trump's team appeared to have chosen a photo from Barack Obama's inauguration, rather than Trump's own as the header image for the account. It was recently changed to what appears to be President Trump peering out of a window from inside the White House.

