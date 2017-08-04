How is President Trump doing on Candidate Trump's campaign promises?

President Donald Trump has just departed Washington on a 17-day vacation to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
While he's away, we'll check up on how he's keeping his campaign promises.
1. Building a border wall
Mexico is still not paying for a wall, so the House of Representatives OK'd $1.6 billion in taxpayer money to get it started. But the Senate is lukewarm on the idea.
Trump is halfway to getting startup money for the wall, but Mexico's not cutting a check.
2. Repeal Obamacare
On Day 189 of Trump's presidency, Sen. John McCain's thumbs down dealt a death blow to congressional repeal.
Now bipartisan committees are looking at reforms.
3. Bring back jobs
Candidate Trump said he'd bring jobs back to America but he's still lagging President Obama's performance.
An average of 184,000 jobs per month have been created this year, according to the U.S. Labor Department. For the same period last year under Obama, the economy added 187,000 jobs per month.
Trump hasn't yet kicked the American jobs machine into a higher gear.
4. Infrastructure spending
Trump bragged that he'd spend $1 trillion on new roads and bridges.
So far, there's no plan and no bill in Congress.
5. Ending Obama's executive orders
So far the president has let stand Obama's order shielding DREAMers from deportation.
But the program's days could be numbered: A decision could come as soon as September.
As a candidate, Trump mocked Obama's golfing and promised to never take a vacation. Trump has golfed at least twice as often as President Obama and taken three times the number of vacation days.
© 2017 KPNX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs