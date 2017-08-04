How is President Trump doing on Candidate Trump's campaign promises?

President Donald Trump walks to Marine One before departing from the White House on August 4, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump is traveling to Bedminster, N.J. for his summer break. (Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump has just departed Washington on a 17-day vacation to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

While he's away, we'll check up on how he's keeping his campaign promises.

1. Building a border wall

Mexico is still not paying for a wall, so the House of Representatives OK'd $1.6 billion in taxpayer money to get it started. But the Senate is lukewarm on the idea.

Trump is halfway to getting startup money for the wall, but Mexico's not cutting a check.

2. Repeal Obamacare

On Day 189 of Trump's presidency, Sen. John McCain's thumbs down dealt a death blow to congressional repeal.

Now bipartisan committees are looking at reforms.

3. Bring back jobs

Candidate Trump said he'd bring jobs back to America but he's still lagging President Obama's performance.

An average of 184,000 jobs per month have been created this year, according to the U.S. Labor Department. For the same period last year under Obama, the economy added 187,000 jobs per month.

Trump hasn't yet kicked the American jobs machine into a higher gear.

4. Infrastructure spending

Trump bragged that he'd spend $1 trillion on new roads and bridges.

So far, there's no plan and no bill in Congress.

5. Ending Obama's executive orders

So far the president has let stand Obama's order shielding DREAMers from deportation.

But the program's days could be numbered: A decision could come as soon as September.

As a candidate, Trump mocked Obama's golfing and promised to never take a vacation. Trump has golfed at least twice as often as President Obama and taken three times the number of vacation days.

