Has Donald Trump kept his top 5 campaign promises?

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex April 21, 2016 (Photo: Jeremy Long, Lebanon Daily News, Lebanon Daily News for USA TODAY)

Since January, we've been verifying President Donald Trump's progress on his top five campaign promises. Candidate Trump pledged to get a lot of things done on Day 1 in office.

Here's where he stands, a day shy of 100:

Build a border wall

This was the promise that propelled Donald Trump to the White House.

"We will build a great wall along the southern border," he told a Phoenix crowd to raucous cheers in August 2016, " ... and Mexico will pay for the wall."

The government is taking bids on parts of a wall. But Congress hasn't paid for it. As for Mexico coughing up cash, a Trump tweet this week was kind of sketchy:

Eventually, but at a later date so we can get started early, Mexico will be paying, in some form, for the badly needed border wall. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2017

Verify: There's a big question mark on this wall.

Repeal & replace Obamacare

Candidate Trump pledged to repeal and replace Obamacare on Day 1.

His first attempt collapsed without a vote in Congress on Day 64. A last-minute bid to repeal Obamacare before the 100-day mark is dead.

Verify: Trump failed to replace the Affordable Care Act on Day 1 or by Day 100.

Bring jobs back to America

It's still not clear whether President Trump is making the economy great again. Economic growth hit a three-year low in the first three months of the year, and job growth is slowing.

Verify: It will take months or even years before the president can declare he's bringing jobs back.

Rebuild our infrastructure

No roads have been paved with new federal dollars, and no bricks have been laid. The hotel builder in the White House still hasn't produced a master plan for rebuilding our infrastructure.

Verify: The president is not rebuilding America

Eliminate Obama's executive orders

The president hasn't tossed out President Obama's order shielding Dreamers from deportation, to the dismay of many Trump supporters.

But a Trump executive order on interior security, which expanded immigration agents' deportation priorities, has spurred a crackdown on undocumented immigrants living in Arizona and a sharp drop in border crossers.

Verify: Trump's border orders are making an impact.

Bonus round

Trump acted within his first 10 days in office to fulfill another campaign pledge, by appointing conservative Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court.

