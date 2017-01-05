Can Obamacare survive?

Obamacare covers more Americans, 11% who didn't previously have insurance. (Photo: NBC)

As Senate debate began on health care Wednesday, President Obama met with House Democrats trying to save the Affordable Care Act.

Vice President-elect Mike Pence, meanwhile, is meeting with Republicans determined to get rid of it.

With no replacement, their game plan may be repeal and delay.

"The Republican plan to cut health care wouldn't make America great again, it would make America sick again and lead to chaos," warned Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Some Republicans are under pressure from constituents who could lose their ability to see a doctor.

"We want to make sure that there is orderly transition so that the rug is not pulled out from under the families who are currently struggling under Obamacare," House Speaker Paul Ryan said.

President-elect Trump says he wants to keep protections like covering pre-existing conditions and allowing young adults to remain on their parents' insurance, but government subsidies for low-income Americans who can't afford rising premiums remain at risk.

If those subsidies and patients go away, insurance companies will have no incentive to cover everyone else.

