Bill for Trump's wall likely to be sent to taxpayers

Donald Trump isn't giving up on making Mexico pay for his "great wall." But the president-elect and Congressional Republicans are making plans to stick American taxpayers with the bill.

Building a border wall was Trump's top campaign promise.

"It defined him, from the very first day," said 'Meet the Press' moderator Chuck Todd.

"We will build a great wall along the southern border," Trump told a roaring Phoenix crowd last August. "And Mexico will pay for the wall."

The president-elect is backing off making Mexico pay -- for now.

"Now, obviously, the reality is smacking folks in the face," Todd said in an interview Friday from Washington.

The problem with Mexico paying the bill was always the timing, Todd said.

"The bottom line is, you were never going to get the money from Mexico first before you were going to be able to build this wall," he said.

Trump pushed back Friday on Twitter:

The dishonest media does not report that any money spent on building the Great Wall (for sake of speed), will be paid back by Mexico later! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

"The dishonest media does not report that any money spent on building the Great Wall (for sake of speed), will be paid back by Mexico later!" he wrote.

Congressional Republicans say the wall was authorized under President Bush in 2006, but needs to be funded. Last year, the price tag for a wall was put at $10 billion.

When Trump met Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto last August, the two never discussed payments for the wall.

"We did discuss the wall," Trump said. "We didn't discuss payment of the wall. That'll be for a later date."

Trump has floated two ideas on squeezing Mexico for cash:

-Taxes on billions of dollars in remittances from the U.S. to families in Mexico -- but that could face a legal challenge.

-The other idea is indirect: winning back jobs from Mexico by tearing up trade deals -- but that takes time.

Arizona GOP State Rep. David Livingston says new trade deals will pay off.

"Maybe your interpretation (of paying for the wall) is Mexico ... writing the United States a check," said Livingston, who represents the West Valley. "My interpretation is jobs not being in Mexico but being in the United States will pay for it."

U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake says Trump's wall is running into another reality -- running the country.

"Everyone knows campaigns are one thing, governing is another," Flake said. "We'll wait and see him sworn in and go from there."

