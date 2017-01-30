Backlash continues for President Trump's order on refugees and immigrants

Protesters chant and hold signs outside Terminal 4 at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport Sunday Jan. 29, 2017 (Photo: Rich Prange/12 News)

PHOENIX - In the days since President Donald Trump signed an executive order placing restrictions on the United States' refugee program, legal challenges have begun.

Federal judges from New York, Washington, Massachusetts and Virginia have temporarily blocked the measure that led to several individuals being detained at airports across the nation and numerous protests.

"In a more typical situation, this would've been vetted through a sitting attorney general and staff who would've considered the 'what if" alternatives," said Scott Decker, a professor at Arizona State University's School of Criminology and Criminal Justice.

Decker specializes in studying immigration policy at the local level and explained that typically an attorney general will create policy and training guidelines on how to enforce the measures before a sweeping change in order to ensure all agencies are on the same page.

He also explained arguing the legality of the order could prove difficult.

"One of the big challenges is that this penalizes status and not behavior," Decker said. "That's an important distinction in the law."

The country has clear procedures outlining actions that are considered legal and illegal, but when it comes to someone's country of origin, where they recently visited and reasons why, it moves into a legal gray area.

