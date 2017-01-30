Acting attorney general won't defend Trump immigration order

Deputy Attorney General Sally Quillian Yates testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, July 8, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, who has been directing the Justice Department during the transition to President Trump's administration, said Monday that she will not defend in court the president's executive order that suspends immigration from seven Muslim majority countries.

"I am responsible for ensuring that the positions we take in court remain consistent with this institution’s solemn obligation to always seek justice and stand for what is right," said Yates, a holdover from the Obama administration. "At present, I am not convinced that the defense of the executive order is consistent with these responsibilities nor am I convinced that the executive order is lawful.

"Consequently, for as long as I am the acting attorney general, the Department of Justice will not present arguments in defense of the executive order, unless and until I become convinced that it is appropriate to do so."

The White House did not immediately respond to Yates' announcement.

READ: McCain fears ban will be 'self-inflicted wound' in fight against terrorism

The announcement -- in the form of a written statement -- comes as Trump's order has sparked protests across the country, as dozens of immigrants were abruptly detained at airports over the weekend.

The order had been reviewed by the Justice Department Office of Legal Counsel before it was issued Friday. The OLC, whose authority narrowly addresses the form and whether the order is narrowly drafted, approved the order.

But the OLC "did not address whether any policy choice embodied in an executive order is wise or just," Yates wrote. "My responsibility is to ensure that the position of the Department of Justice is not only legally defensible, but is informed by our best view of what the law is after consideration of all the facts."

RELATED: Iranian grandmother detained 10 hours on her way to visit family in Phoenix

Yates is serving as acting attorney general as Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions awaits a Senate vote on confirmation. The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a Tuesday vote on the nomination of Sessions, who has closely advised Trump on immigration matters.

Senate Democrats have objected to Sessions' nomination, and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. said on CNN Monday night that Sessions should have to disclose his opinion of Trump's immigration order before the Senate votes on his nomination.

Yates' extraordinary action comes as national law enforcement leaders are calling on the Trump administration for further guidance on his immigration-related orders, including the president's call for police to increasingly assist federal agents in enforcing immigration laws.

Late Monday, the nation's largest group of police chiefs, the International Association of Chiefs of Police, said it would oppose any order that forces the cooperation of local police on immigration matters.

"The IACP has, and will continue to strongly oppose any initiative that would mandate that state and local law enforcement agencies play a role in the enforcement of federal immigration law," the group said in a statement. "The IACP believes that the issue of state, tribal, or local law enforcement’s participation in immigration enforcement is an inherently local decision that must be made by law enforcement executives, working with their elected officials, community leaders, and citizens."

USA TODAY