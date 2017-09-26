KPNX
Close

Mike Pence will visit Phoenix next week for fundraiser, per Trump campaign

12 News , KPNX 6:58 PM. MST September 26, 2017

Vice President Mike Pence will be in the Valley next Tuesday, Oct. 3, for a fundraiser event, according to a release from the Trump campaign.

Also at the event will be Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and casino magnate Steve Wynn, who is also the RNC finance chairman.

The event will include sponsorship levels ranging from $5,400 per person for the general reception to $100,000 per couple to be named a co-chair of the event.

It's not clear where the fundraiser will be held.

The last time Pence was in Arizona was August, when he and President Donald Trump both came to Phoenix for a rally that spurred protests.

© 2017 KPNX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories