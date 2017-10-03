Mike Pence in Phoenix to discuss tax reform

Vice President Mike Pence introduced President Donald Trump at the Phoenix rally on Aug. 22.

PHOENIX - Vice President Mike Pence landed in Phoenix around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, prepared to talk tax reform with Arizona leaders.

From Sky Harbor, Pence -- along with Gov. Doug Ducey -- will meet with local businesses, community leaders and families to discuss tax reform.

The release says Pence will also participate in a fundraiser Tuesday evening. He's expected to depart Wednesday morning.

The last time Pence was in Arizona was August, when he and President Donald Trump both came to Phoenix for a rally that spurred protests.

