Mike Pence heads to Phoenix to discuss tax reform

PHOENIX - Vice President Mike Pence is headed to Phoenix today.
According to a release from the White House, Air Force Two is expected to arrive at 2 p.m. at Sky Harbor.
From there, Pence -- along with Gov. Doug Ducey -- will meet with local businesses, community leaders and families to discuss tax reform.
The release says Pence will also participate in a fundraiser Tuesday evening. He's expected to depart Wednesday morning.
The last time Pence was in Arizona was August, when he and President Donald Trump both came to Phoenix for a rally that spurred protests.
