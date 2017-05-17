Mesa Councilman Ryan Winkle taking leave of absence after DUI arrest

Mesa city councilman Ryan Winkle. (Photo: City of Mesa)

MESA, Ariz. - The Mesa city councilman arrested last week on suspicion of his second DUI asked the council to accept a leave of absence Wednesday afternoon.

Councilman Ryan Winkle was pulled over in Tempe early on the morning of May 7 and failed field sobriety tests, according to police documents. He declined a breathalyzer test and, after his arrest, had blood drawn to be processed and tested for alcohol content.

The results of those tests have yet to be released.

According to the city council's agenda for its Thursday morning meeting, council members are preparing to discuss a request from Winkle for voluntary suspension. The council could also decide to remove him entirely.

UPDATE #Mesa Councilman Ryan Winkle will request voluntary suspension from council duties after DUI arrest. Council decides Thur AM. #12News pic.twitter.com/6tPqP6H5hS — BrahmResnik (@brahmresnik) May 17, 2017

Winkle said at the Wednesday afternoon press conference that he and his wife had entered family counseling and that he had made hundreds of phone calls over the last week and a half to Mesa residents and his supporters apologizing for his behavior.

Court documents revealed that this was not Winkle's first DUI arrest -- he was convicted in 2009 of DUI related to a late-2008 incident.

