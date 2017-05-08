Mesa city councilman Ryan Winkle arrested for DUI

Mesa city councilman Ryan Winkle. (Photo: City of Mesa)

TEMPE, Ariz. - A Mesa city councilman was arrested early Sunday morning for driving drunk in Tempe.

Councilman Ryan Winkle was cited for driving under the influence after being stopped near Mill Avenue and Baseline Road around 1 a.m. Sunday, according to Tempe PD.

Winkle represents District 3 in Mesa and he is in his first term. He took office in January after winning an August election over Jerry Lewis.

An email from a police spokesperson said Winkle "exhibited signs and symptoms consistent with impairment" during the stop.

He was processed at the East Valley DUI Task Force Command Post and cooperated with officers, according to police.

Police took blood samples from Winkle for blood-alcohol content analysis, and the results aren't yet available.

He was released with an upcoming court date.

Winkle released the following statement Monday:

“During a routine traffic stop early Sunday morning in Tempe, I was processed and cited for Driving Under the Influence. I understand that this is a very serious matter and I am cooperating fully with the Tempe Police Department in every way possible. Since this is an ongoing legal matter, I will not be making any further statements at this time.”

