Meghan McCain takes on Trump after president attacks father John McCain

Meghan McCain attends the 2015 Trevor Project NextGen Fall Fete on Nov. 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo: Robin Marchant/Getty Images)

PHOENIX - Meghan McCain is fed up.

The same week President Donald Trump and his advisers bashed retail store Nordstrom's for dropping his daughter Ivanka's clothing line, Arizona Sen. John McCain's daughter clapped back at Trump for attacking her father.

Trump went in on the elder McCain, saying in two tweets "He's been losing so long he doesn't know how to win anymore."

The reaction came a day after John McCain said he could not call a deadly January military raid in Yemen a "success." A Navy SEAL and multiple civilians were killed in the raid, marking the first military death of Trump's presidency.

Meghan McCain tweeted "Trump has never served. My father can't bend one of his knees or lift one of his arms above his head. I am done with this today. DONE."

In a second tweet, she wrote, "Disagree with politics ANY single day but how dare anyone question the honor of my father and his service."

Later, she went after Navy SEAL-turned-political commentator and Trump supporter Carl Higbie for attacking John McCain's service in light of his comments on the raid.

Over the course of Trump's campaign and early on in his presidency, John McCain has been one of few sparring partners on the right for the president.

