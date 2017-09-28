Meghan McCain calls report Trump mocked her dad 'abhorrent'

Megan McCain and Senator John McCain attend the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton on May 3, 2014. (Photo: Getty Images)

Meghan McCain posted an angry and emotional tweet Wednesday in response to a report that President Trump has been "physically mocking" her father, Arizona Sen. John McCain.

"What more must my family be put through right now?" she asked, as her father struggles with an aggressive form of brain cancer. "This is abhorrent."

Axios reported that Trump has been mocking both John McCain and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., in private. Trump apparently mimics John McCain's dramatic thumbs down on the Senate floor that killed Republicans' best chance at a repeal of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. His imitation of McConnell reportedly consists of slumping his shoulders and using "lethargic body language."

What more must my family be put through right now? This is abhorrent. https://t.co/xJmFdh93xL — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 27, 2017

Trump has a history of taking digs at John McCain. His comment in July 2015 that John McCain is "not a war hero" because he got captured sparked national outrage.

John McCain, a former Navy pilot, spent more than five years as a prisoner of war after being shot down over North Vietnam. During that time he was tortured and spent two years in solitary confinement. Poor medical treatment in prison left John McCain unable to raise his arms above his shoulders.

