KPNX
Close

McCain's 'no' helps sink GOP 'skinny repeal' of Obamacare

12 News , KPNX 10:55 PM. MST July 27, 2017

Arizona's John McCain was one of three Republican senators to vote against tonight's "skinny repeal" of Obamacare, sinking the bill.

In a bit of high drama, it appeared McCain was all set to vote in favor of the bill in the minutes leading up to a vote.

But as the Senate paused before beginning the procedure, it became evident something else was happening, centered around the Arizona senator who derided the Senate's process earlier this week.

Several Republicans appeared to try to sway McCain back toward a "yes" vote, but he, Maine Sen. Susan Collins and Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski provided the crucial votes to defeat the current iteration of the bill.

© 2017 KPNX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories