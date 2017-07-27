McCain's 'no' helps sink GOP 'skinny repeal' of Obamacare

Sen. John McCain takes leave from Capitol Hill after being diagnosed with brain tumor. (Photo: NBC News)

Arizona's John McCain was one of three Republican senators to vote against tonight's "skinny repeal" of Obamacare, sinking the bill.

In a bit of high drama, it appeared McCain was all set to vote in favor of the bill in the minutes leading up to a vote.

But as the Senate paused before beginning the procedure, it became evident something else was happening, centered around the Arizona senator who derided the Senate's process earlier this week.

Several Republicans appeared to try to sway McCain back toward a "yes" vote, but he, Maine Sen. Susan Collins and Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski provided the crucial votes to defeat the current iteration of the bill.

FINAL @SenJohnMcCain casts most significant vote in 3 decades. McConnell: "This is a disappointment. A disappointment, indeed." pic.twitter.com/eeCklnsxCr - BrahmResnik (@brahmresnik) July 28, 2017

