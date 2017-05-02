McCain: Trump's comments on world's dictators 'very disturbing'

Sen. John McCain is trailed by reporters while walking to the Senate Chamber for a vote on Capitol Hill. Jan. 31, 2017. (Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

One day after President Donald Trump told Bloomberg News he would be "honored" to meet "under the right circumstances" with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un -- Sen. John McCain says he doesn't understand it.

In an interview on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," McCain said he found the president's "praise" for some of the world's dictators to be "very disturbing."

"I don't think that the president appreciates the fact that when he says things like that it helps the credibility and the prestige of this really outrageous strongman," McCain said.

McCain also remarked on the news of President Trump's White House invitation to controversial Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.

McCain referenced former President Ronald Reagan during the interview, all but encouraging the president to follow his example of challenging dictatorship, according to MSNBC.

“It's very disturbing," he said. "It's disturbing because we are proud Republicans and we stand for human rights."

McCain posted a clip of the interview on social media saying "The United States must stand for the fundamental principles of democracy, freedom and human rights."

"Otherwise, McCain said, "we’re just like everybody else. And I don’t want to be just like everybody else."

The US must stand for freedom & human rights, otherwise we’re just like everybody else - and I don’t want to be just like everybody else pic.twitter.com/LxaAOsHLLh — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) May 2, 2017

McCain went on to say when it comes to the president doing his job and the actions he has taken, he has been "strongly supportive" and will continue to bem but added, "The statements, and the comments, obviously fly in the face of everything that I've stood for and believed in all my life."

McCain said he wished the president would consider "much more carefully" the comments he makes -- particularly those "in praise of" Kim Jong Un.

