McCain: Trump suggests 'moral equivalence' between US, Russia

Sen. John McCain talks with reporters at his polling place at Mountain View Christian Church in Phoenix, Nov. 8, 2016. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - Sen. John McCain said in a statement Tuesday that the resignation of National Security Advisor Michael Flynn "raises further questions about the Trump administration’s intentions toward Vladimir Putin’s Russia."

Republican McCain, Arizona's senior senator and once a contender for the White House himself, has often traded barbs with the president. Trump's most-recent volley got personal after McCain criticized the administration's characterization of a Yemen mission in which a Navy SEAL lost his life as a "huge success."

"He's been losing so long he doesn't know how to win anymore," the president tweeted of McCain.

McCain serves as chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee and has been highly critical of Putin's policies and human-rights record.

Statements by the president suggest "moral equivalence between the United States and Russia despite its invasion of Ukraine, annexation of Crimea, threats to our NATO allies, and attempted interference in American elections," he wrote in Tuesday's statement.

McCain called on the president to select a new national security advisor with the appropriate skills and experience "to organize the national security system across our government."

