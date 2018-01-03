McCain getting therapy at Sedona home, daughter says

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) arrives for work on Capitol Hill hours after voting NO on the GOP 'Skinny Repeal' health care bill, on July 28, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Sen. John McCain is receiving physical therapy at his home near Sedona and plans to return to Washington, D.C., this month, according to his daughter and Capitol sources.

Meghan McCain said Tuesday on ABC's "The View" that her 81-year-old father was "doing good."

The six-term senator returned to Arizona before the Senate adjourned last month after he had been hospitalized for a week for a viral infection related to his treatment for brain cancer.

McCain was diagnosed last July with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

McCain was treated at Phoenix's Mayo Clinic after he returned home in December.

Meghan McCain said Tuesday he was now being treated by a physical therapist at his High Country home. The senator also suffered leg problems related to his cancer treatment.

The Senate's new session begins Wednesday; the House returns to work Monday.

© 2018 KPNX-TV