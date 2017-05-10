KPNX
McCain 'disappointed' by Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey

Sen. McCain released a statement saying he was disappointed with the removal of James Comey from the FBI.

12 News , KPNX 11:59 AM. MST May 10, 2017

John McCain is none too happy to to see James Comey go.

The Arizona senator has clashed with President Donald Trump throughout Trump's campaign and first several months in office.

He released this statement condemning the president's firing of the FBI director shortly after it was announced Tuesday afternoon:

“While the President has the legal authority to remove the Director of the FBI, I am disappointed in the President's decision to remove James Comey from office. James Comey is a man of honor and integrity, and he has led the FBI well in extraordinary circumstances. I have long called for a special congressional committee to investigate Russia's interference in the 2016 election. The president's decision to remove the FBI Director only confirms the need and the urgency of such a committee.”

READ: President Trump's full letter to James Comey

McCain has pushed for more investigation into any possible Trump campaign and administration ties to Russia.

People on both sides of the aisle have criticized Comey in recent months, largely centering around the investigation into Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's private email server.

Sen. Jeff Flake also voiced his displeasure over the firing via Twitter.

Congressman Ruben Gallego followed suit tweeting the firing looks "like a cover-up."

 

