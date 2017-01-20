KPNX
Close

Mark Curtis catches up with Jan Brewer at Trump inauguration

Reaction from protesters, supporters, and one-on-one with Jan Brewer.

12 News , KPNX 8:31 PM. MST January 20, 2017

WASHINGTON, D.C. - 12 News' Mark Curtis traveled to Washington, D.C. for Donald Trump's inauguration as president of the United States.

Trump's message in his inaugural address was populist, falling in line with much of his campaign rhetoric.

Shortly after the inauguration, protesters took to the streets. Hundreds were arrested and several police officers were injured during the protests.

Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer spoke with Mark in Washington., remembering eight years ago when she was sworn in as governor.

(© 2017 KPNX)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories