Marijuana group to file pot legalization initiative Thursday

PHOENIX - Arizona voters might be getting another opportunity to say yes or no on marijuana legalization.

A marijuana activist group is set to file an initiative Thursday in an effort to get legalizing pot back on the ballot for the 2018 election.

The group, Safer Arizona, says the new initiative, unlike Prop 205, will “obliterate prohibition and regulate cannabis closer to tobacco and corn rather than alcohol.”

Safer Arizona hopes to bring “total cannabis legalization” to adults over the age of 21 in Arizona.

Four key points of the proposed “Safer Arizona Cannabis Legalization Act”:

- Remove criminal penalties and legalize the possession, use, consumption, and transportation of marijuana

- Residents can grow 48 plants in their homes before being required to obtain a license or having to adhere to agricultural regulation

- Sales tax placed on pot sales with revenue going to education

- Prevent law enforcement or legislation -- such as Colorado's -- from infringing on a legal pot user's right to own or carry a gun

Safer Arizona will have until July 1, 2018 to collect over 150,000 signatures from registered Arizona voters, according to a release.

To read the full text of the proposed act, click here.

