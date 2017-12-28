John McCain is one of America's most admired men, poll shows

Sen. John McCain in Washington, DC . Jan. 10, 2017. (Photo: Tasos Katopodis /AFP/Getty Images)

It's been a trying year for Arizona Sen. John McCain.

His brain cancer diagnosis this summer flipped his world upside down, forcing him into treatment and causing him to confront his own mortality.

Despite the concern about his health, McCain let his voice be heard on several key issues -- voting against the Obamacare repeal and for the GOP tax bill -- in the Senate and continued to spar with President Donald Trump.

All of that added up to McCain being voted the fifth-most admired man in the United States, according to a Gallup poll.

The four men ahead of McCain, in order of ascending admiration, are Rev. Billy Graham, Pope Francis, Trump and former President Barack Obama.

Former Democratic presidential candidate and first lady Hillary Clinton was named the most admired woman of 2017, her 16th-straight year topping the list. Obama won the men's side for the 10th consecutive time.

2017 is McCain's sixth time in the top 10.

