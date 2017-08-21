Joe Arpaio says he won't attend President Trump's Phoenix rally

Sheriff Joe Arpaio of Maricopa County, Arizona endorses Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump prior to a rally on January 26, 2016 in Marshalltown, Iowa. (Photo: Getty Images)

Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio told 12 News Monday that he won't be attending President Donald Trump's rally Tuesday in Phoenix.

"If they don't want me there, I won't be there," the sheriff said in an interview Monday. "My wife and I will watch it at home on Channel 12."

Arpaio said that as of late Monday, he had not received any official information that he would be a guest at the rally.

A campaign insider had told 12 News it was unlikely the sheriff would be invited.

RELATED: Ducey not going to Trump rally

A Trump pardon of Arpaio at the rally was widely viewed as a spark that could ignite violent protests.

A pardon would let Arpaio off the hook for any punishment after he was found guilty of intentionally ignoring a court order.

ALSO: Pence will be at Trump's Phoenix rally

The 85-year-old Arpaio, an immigration hardliner whose endorsement bolstered Trump's credibility on the issue, faces up to six months in jail when he's sentenced in October.

He has been the most popular elected official at Trump's Arizona rallies, drawing the loudest cheers as he walked slowly through the crowds.

Trump gave Arpaio a speaking slot at the Republican National Convention last summer.

© 2017 KPNX-TV