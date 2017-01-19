Joe Arpaio in Washington D.C. for Trump inauguration

12 News' Mark Curtis interviews former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio in Washington, D.C. Jan. 19, 2016. (Photo: 12 News)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - 12 News' Mark Curtis is in Washington, D.C. this week leading up to Friday's inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Mark Curtis was able to catch up with Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio in advance of the inauguration.

Arpaio was one of Trump's biggest champions in Arizona, campaigning for him at several events.

Mark also met up with several Payson students who were in Washington, D.C. for Trump's inauguration.

