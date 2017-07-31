Immigrant advocates excited by Arpaio verdict

Immigrant advocates at a press conference after a judge found former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio guilty of criminal contempt July 31, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - Noemi Romero is familiar with former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio. Romero was arrested by MCSO during a “work raid” back in 2013.

“I spent two months in jail until I accepted a plea deal,” said Romero.

On Monday, she was shocked to learn it was Arpaio who could be going to jail. A U.S. District Judge found the former sheriff guilty of criminal contempt. Judge Susan Bolton ruled Arpaio willfully violated a federal judge’s order to stop racial profiling.

“I could not believe a judge realized all the damage (Arpaio) has caused so many,” said Romero.

Members of the immigrant organization Puente Movement held an impromptu news conference.

“He has done a lot of damage to families and our community,” said advocate Maria Castro.

The sentencing phase will begin in early October. Arpaio faces up to six months of jail time.

© 2017 KPNX-TV