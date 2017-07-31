Immigrant advocates excited by Arpaio verdict

PHOENIX - Noemi Romero is familiar with former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio. Romero was arrested by MCSO during a “work raid” back in 2013.
“I spent two months in jail until I accepted a plea deal,” said Romero.
On Monday, she was shocked to learn it was Arpaio who could be going to jail. A U.S. District Judge found the former sheriff guilty of criminal contempt. Judge Susan Bolton ruled Arpaio willfully violated a federal judge’s order to stop racial profiling.
“I could not believe a judge realized all the damage (Arpaio) has caused so many,” said Romero.
Members of the immigrant organization Puente Movement held an impromptu news conference.
“He has done a lot of damage to families and our community,” said advocate Maria Castro.
The sentencing phase will begin in early October. Arpaio faces up to six months of jail time.
