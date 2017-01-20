How did President Trump do on his first day?

President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Getty Images)

So how did President Donald Trump do on his first day in office?

Here are five points he promised to attack in his first 100 days as president:

1. Build the wall (and make Mexico pay)

Trump has already admitted American taxpayers will have to foot the bill until he finds another source of cash.

2. Repeal and replace Obamacare

Late Friday afternoon, President Trump signed an executive order directing federal agencies to ease the burden of Obamcare -- but there was no explanation of what that means. Meantime, the repeal is moving ahead in Congress, but Republicans don't have a replacement yet.

3. Bring jobs back to the U.S.

Jobs were a centerpiece of Trump's inaugural speech. He's pledged to tear up trade deals and warned of a border tax on businesses that export jobs. We are seeing companies recycling old jobs news to avoid Trump's wrath.

4. Rebuild our highways, railways, airports and more

Trump's plans are still taking shape. He might use new revenue from energy development to pay for infrastructure.

5. Eliminate President Obama's "unconstitutional" executive orders

Trump promised to do that Day 1, Friday. A possible target is Obama's DACA program, which shields young undocumented immigrants from deportation.

